One killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps

A minor girl was killed and at least 15 others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Feni and Narsingdi, on Sunday.

FENI: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Maria Akhter, 7, daughter of Shah Alam, a resident of Pashchim Chhagalnaiya Ward No. 5 under the municipality.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Maria in Hindu Bari area on the Chhagalnaiya-Muhuriganj Road at around 12pm while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Feni 250-bed General Hospitral, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Chhagalnaiya Police Station (PS) Inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: At least 15 people have been injured in a road accident in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Of the injured, two people were stated to be in critical condition.

Local sources said a Katiadi-bound passenger-laden bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Monohardi Paribahan' in Narandi Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj Road at around 11:30am, which left at least 15 people injured. The injured were admitted to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex and Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

However, police seized the vehicles.

Officer-in-Charge of Monohardi PS Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.









