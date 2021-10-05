250 non-MPO teachers get aid in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 4: Some 250 non-MPO teachers and employees of 30 educational institutions were given humanitarian supports aimed at mitigating their hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic recently.

Each of them was given a food package containing 10 kg rice, 6 kg flour, 1 kg lentil and 1 kg edible oil .

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the food items at a function held in the Rajshahi College Auditorium as chief guest.















