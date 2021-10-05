Video
Five people electrocuted in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Sherpur, Cox's Bazar, Pirojpur and Patuakhali, in two days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two housewives were electrocuted in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Nur Nahar, 40, wife of Antaz Ali, and Sakhina Begum, 50, wife of Tarab Ali, residents of Dawakura Village under Noyabeel Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sakhina Begum came in contact with live electricity while touching the wall of a tin-shed house in the area in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.
Nur Nahar also received severe injuries at that time as she tried to rescue Sakhina.
Locals rushed the injured to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abu Muhammad Yusuf, 33, son of late Master Abu Syed, a resident of Hazi Moulvi Para area under Magnama Union in the upazila. He worked as an office assistant at Magnama Government Primary School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Yusuf came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting branches of a tree adjacent to the house at around 8:30am, which left him critically injured.
The family members rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abu Yusuf dead.
Assistant General Manager of Pekua Palli Bidyut Deepon Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Juwel Molla, 35, son of Chunnu Molla, was a resident of Bukabunia Village in Bamna Upazila of Barguna.
Local sources said Juwel Molla along with his two associates came to an under-construction building in the upazila sadar in the afternoon to provide the electric connection there. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity while working, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria PS in this connection.
Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident.   
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A construction worker was electrocuted in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Ashiqur Rahman, 23, son of Osman Goni of Ward No. 4 Aruakandi Village under Maghi Union in Sadar Upazila of Magura. He worked as a construction worker in Khanka Road area in Dashmina Upazila Town.
Local sources said Ashiqur came in contact with live electricity while working in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Anik Mitre declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Dashmina PS in this connection.
Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.




