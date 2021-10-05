Manpower crisis hampers services at Nageshwari hospital



Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

A huge population of the upazila is suffering immensely. The hospital constituted of one municipality and 14 unions having 4, 02,101 people.

The hospital was launched in the 1980s. Later it was promoted to 50-bed status. But the extended beds could not have been opened due to required manpower shortage mainly.

According to the complex sources, there are nine approved posts for physicians in the hospital. But posts of one junior consultant (surgery), another two ones of medicine and gynaecology, one residential medical officer and two medical officers are vacant.

Few days back one junior consultant (anaesthesia) Dr. Zakir Hossain has joined in the hospital. Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun is posted as UH&FTO while Dr. Arnika Jahan Misti as Assistant Dental Surgeon.

In a compelling situation, Dr. Rokeya has been included from Rayganj Union Complex, Dr. Saif Zaman from Pagla, Dr. Shariful from Madotherganj, and Dr. Tahsan Siddieque from Bhitarbond

Union Health Complex to fill up these vacancies.

But Dr. Tahsan Siddique has been transferred on deputation to corona unit of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

There are five vacant posts of nurse out of total 25. The posts of assistant nurses are also lying vacant.

Other vacant posts included 21 health assistant posts out of total 60 and two medical technologist posts.

The Pathology Department is somehow run by one. There is no radiologist, store keeper, cashier and cook.

Besides, two posts each of ward boy and cleaner are vacant.

The x-ray machine cannot be operated due to lack of radiologist since it was given in 2018. It is now lying abandoned.

In an overall term, the hospital is suffering due to manpower crisis. Expected treatment is not met.

Upazila Health & Family Planning Officer Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun said, in the backdrop of physician crisis assistant health officers from union health complexes have been attached here to continue treatment.

To overcome the manpower crisis, a list of the vacant posts has been sent to the Ministry of Health, he informed. Besides, the demand of manpower has been made to the civil surgeon.

He expected that after filling up vacant posts, the treatment crisis will be over, he added.















