14 fishermen jailed for catching hilsa in Barguna

BARGUNA, Oct 4: A mobile court here has sentenced 14 fishermen to jail for netting hilsa in a river in Taltali Upazila of the district during the 22-day ban on catching, selling, carrying and storing of hilsa.

Executive Magistrate Md Kawsar Hossain jailed them for 20 days for violating the rules of the prohibition.

The jailed fishermen are Mizanur, 40, Md Alam, 40, Abu Soleh, 35, Md Faruque Gazi, 50, Md Shakib, 22, Md Dulal, 40, Md Delwar Hossen, 45, Md Haider, 35, Md Ishaq Miah, 50, Md Halim, 35, Md Chagir, 40, Md Salam 34, Md Harun, and Md Abu Hanif, 45.

The mobile court also cancelled the licenses of three trawlers, which used for netting fish. They also distributed hilsa fishes among the orphans in local Madrasa in the upazila.

Earlier, a joint-force of Coast Guard, River Police and Fisheries Department conducted a drive and arrested the fishermen on Sunday night for netting hilsa in separate points in a river.

Taltali Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Mahbubul Alam said, "The law enforcing agencies seized about 81 thousands meter net and 50 Kg hilsa."

On September 29, the government has imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling, storing and transporting Hilsa from October 4 to ensure safe spawning of the national fish during its peak breeding period in the country.













