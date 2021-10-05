Son carries the load for Spurs amid Kane drought



Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates after his cross sets up Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura to score their second goal later given as an own goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on October 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Now without a goal in six Premier League games, Kane is on his worst scoring drought in the top-flight since 2015-16.

Kane has scored a combined six goals in the Europa Conference League and the League Cup, with a further three goals coming in an England shirt this term.

But the 28-year-old's lack of league goals is a major concern for Nuno Espirito Santo as the Tottenham manager tries to win over sceptical fans and players at the start of his reign.

Since his attempt to force a move to Manchester City ended in failure, England captain Kane has looked a shadow of the player who finished as the Premier League's top scorer last term.

After three successive league defeats, including London derby losses against Arsenal and Chelsea, Nuno desperately needed Sunday's victory.

It was Son he had to thank for buying him some much-needed breathing space.

While Kane worked hard and threatened a goal on several occasions, it was the electric Son who set up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener.

After Ollie Watkins equalised, Son rode to the rescue with a blistering burst that climaxed with the cross that Villa's Matt Targett turned into his own net for the winner.

Son admitted it was a relief to get back to winning ways and he has no problems taking responsibility for leading Tottenham out of trouble. "This win brings us a lot of good energy. We needed that especially before the international break. It is a good feeling to win this game and going away," Son said. -AFP LONDON, OCT 4: Son Heung-min says he is not afraid to shoulder Tottenham's attacking burden during Harry Kane's goal drought after the South Korean sparkled in a vital 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.Now without a goal in six Premier League games, Kane is on his worst scoring drought in the top-flight since 2015-16.Kane has scored a combined six goals in the Europa Conference League and the League Cup, with a further three goals coming in an England shirt this term.But the 28-year-old's lack of league goals is a major concern for Nuno Espirito Santo as the Tottenham manager tries to win over sceptical fans and players at the start of his reign.Since his attempt to force a move to Manchester City ended in failure, England captain Kane has looked a shadow of the player who finished as the Premier League's top scorer last term.After three successive league defeats, including London derby losses against Arsenal and Chelsea, Nuno desperately needed Sunday's victory.It was Son he had to thank for buying him some much-needed breathing space.While Kane worked hard and threatened a goal on several occasions, it was the electric Son who set up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener.After Ollie Watkins equalised, Son rode to the rescue with a blistering burst that climaxed with the cross that Villa's Matt Targett turned into his own net for the winner.Son admitted it was a relief to get back to winning ways and he has no problems taking responsibility for leading Tottenham out of trouble. "This win brings us a lot of good energy. We needed that especially before the international break. It is a good feeling to win this game and going away," Son said. -AFP