Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real slip to worst defeat of the season against Espanyol

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

Espanyol's Spanish forward Raul de Tomas heads the ball during the Spanish League football match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid CF at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on October 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Espanyol's Spanish forward Raul de Tomas heads the ball during the Spanish League football match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid CF at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on October 3, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, OCT 4: Real Madrid slipped to their "worst defeat of the season", according to coach Carlo Ancelotti, following up a shock Champions League reverse with their first Liga loss of the season, going down 2-1 at Espanyol on Sunday
Real, who lost to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday, blew a chance to pull ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat crisis-hit Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday to draw level with their city rivals on 17 points.
Real Sociedad are also on 17 points after they too missed the chance to go top when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Getafe on Sunday.
"There is not much to say," admitted a crestfallen Ancelotti after a defeat that leaves Real without a win in three games after they were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal in their previous league match.
"We did not manage to keep our calm, to put in place what we had planned. The team was not well set-up, with or without the ball.
"You have to be honest. It's the worst game of our season."
Espanyol took the lead on 17 minutes at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia when Raul de Tomas found the net.
Aleix Vidal scored a sparkling second goal after nutmegging Nacho and smashing the ball past Real 'keeper Thibaut Courtois 15 minutes into the second half.
Karim Benzema had the ball in the net early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for Luka Jovic's offside.
Just as Espanyol appeared to be about to extend their advantage again, Benzema pulled a goal back on 71 minutes, firing into the bottom corner after the French international collected a pass from Jovic for his ninth league goal in eight games this season.
Espanyol had won just once in seven games this season but they hung on grimly in five minutes of added time to take all three points.
"We now need to use the international break to think about why this team's attitude has changed in the space of a week," said Ancelotti.
Victory for Sociedad would have shunted them to the top of the table but they had to settle for a point after Mikel Oyarzabal produced a 68th minute equaliser to cancel out Sandra Ramirez's opener for Getafe five minutes before half-time.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Son carries the load for Spurs amid Kane drought
Mueller rues Bayern's shock home defeat
Messi suffers first PSG defeat, Marseille mourn Tapie
Real slip to worst defeat of the season against Espanyol
Salah shows Man City what they are missing
Euro kings Italy welcome big hitters to Nations League Final Four
Sharma claims victory for India in England Test series
Mbappe says he told PSG in July he wanted to leave


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft