Mbappe says he told PSG in July he wanted to leave

PARIS, OCT 4: Kylian Mbappe on Monday confirmed that he told Paris Saint-Germain in July he wanted to leave the club.

"I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave," Mbappe said in an interview with RMC radio.

"My position has been clear. I said I wanted to leave and I told them (PSG management) quite early on."

The French World Cup winner has not extended his contract at PSG, fuelling speculation he will seek a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

At the time, PSG's sporting director Leonardo said Mbappe could "leave or stay on our conditions".

Mbappe said he eventually told PSG "if you don't want me to leave, I will stay". -AFP



















