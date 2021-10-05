Maxwell finds 'nice little rhythm' with Bangalore

DUBAI, OCT 4: Big-hitting Australian Glenn Maxwell has spoken of finding a "nice little rhythm" in the T20 game as he powers Royal Challengers Bangalore's late charge for the Indian Premier League title.

Three straight defeats have given way to three straight wins and Maxwell has helped Bangalore into the playoffs with games to spare for the first time in a decade, scoring three half-centuries in a row.

The all-rounder hit a 33-ball 57 on Sunday against Punjab Kings as the side scored a six-run win in Sharjah. The 32-year-old took everyone by surprise when the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore signed him for $1.95 million this year after spells with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. -AFP















