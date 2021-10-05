Video
2021 SAFF Championship

10-man Bangladesh holds India 1-1

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Sports Reporter

A moment of 2021 SAFF Championship match between Bangladesh (red and green) and India (blue) on Monday at Male in the Maldives. photo: BFF

A moment of 2021 SAFF Championship match between Bangladesh (red and green) and India (blue) on Monday at Male in the Maldives. photo: BFF

A 10-booter Bangladesh national football team played a 1-1 draw against seven-time champion India in the SAFF Championship on Monday after the team had come from behind to equilise the margin.  
It was truly a challenge for Bangladesh to face an opponent like India. But the boys didn't lose their hope and tried till the last minute and undoubtedly it was the factor behind  the result of the match.
The boys in red and green were confident after starting the event in good mood with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match.
Bangladesh is a one-time champion of the Championship as the team had clinched the trophy of 2003 SAFF Championship while India is a seven-time champion winning the trophies of 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2015.
India is ranked 107th in the recent FIFA world ranking while Bangladesh is 189th. Despite that fact, Bangladesh coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras had a good feeling that the boys would do well if they be able to utilise the chances.
When Bangladesh had the confidence after winning the first match, India was also inspired by the stories of clinching seven trophies in previous editions. Probably, the India coach was too confident of his boys. He even made fun of the penalty shot given to Bangladesh in the first match utilising which Bangladesh scored and won the match.
Although India skipper Sunil Chhetri was showing respect for Bangladesh in his speech before the match, the fun his coach made about Bangladesh's win in the first match made a lot of fans angry.
On Monday, Bangladesh went on backfoot in the first half digesting a 26-minute goal of India striker Sunil.
The second half brought a bad news for Bangladesh as a key defender Bishwanath Ghosh was handed a red card which left Bangladesh side a 10-man unit to fight a stonger opponent who already had the upper hand scoring a lead.
But, the red card made Bangladesh even stronger as the boys begin attacking the danger zone repeatedly.
At last, striker Yeasin Arafat succeeded to head on a corner of skipper Jamal Bhuiyan to fire opponent post in the 73rd minute.
Levelling the margin, Bangladesh put maximum strength on the defence line which India attackers failed to breach till the long whistle.
Bangladesh scorer Yeasin Arafat was adjudged the 'Man of the match' for his tremendous contribution for his team in the match.





