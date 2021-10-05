Tigers reach Muscat safely





Bangladesh Cricket Team reached Oman safe and sound at Sunday late night to take part in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14 this year.

Cyclone Shaheen in the Middle East created uncertainty of Tigers' departure in time and the Bangladesh squad took off from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 1:10am, more than two hours after their scheduled flight at 10:45 PM. They reach at Muscat Airport at 3:45am (BST). Boeing 789 of Bangladesh Biman carried the Tigers.

A 21-member Bangladesh troop including 14 cricketers, three team boys, one selector, BCB media manager, a medical officer and Physio Julian Calefato reached together on Sunday. Opener Liton Das went to Muscat with his wife four days back while ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will join the team in Abu Dhabi on October 9 after completing their IPL commitments. Coaching staffs will also join the team in Oman from their respective countries.

Tigers were in one-day room quarantine on Monday and will start practicing today. The practice will continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9. In Dubai, they will also have to stay in one-day quarantine before a day of practice on October 11.

They will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while will meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).

Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round of the event along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.

Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.
















