Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:40 PM
Sunil Gavaskar and Vengsarkar to be honoured at Wankhede Stadium

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
BIPIN DANI

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will felicitate India's two centurions later this month.
"We have a stand in the name of Sachin Tendulkar, who has played more than 100 Tests (200 specifically) for India. Mumbai's two other captains Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, who too have played over Tests for India will be felicitated on 29th October", Nadeem Menon, the MCA official said to this reporter.
Gavaskar and Vengsarkar have represented 125 and 116 Tests respectively.
"Will be presenting a special box to Gavaskar for completing 50 years since he first played for India", he added.
In 1971, Gavaskar went to the West Indies with the Indian team and scored 774 runs in the Test series.
"Gavaskar and all his family members will be able to watch all matches from this special box".
Gavaskar's brother-in-law and India's former stylist batsman Gundappa Vishwanth will be a special guest on this occasion.
"We have also kept a function in the memory of late Madhav Mantri (uncle of Sunil Gavaskar) as it is his birth centenary year".  
One of the stands will be named after Dilip Vengsarkar on the day.


