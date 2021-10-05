Video
HP concedes 5-wicket defeat to Bangladesh A

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Bangladesh A team secured a five-wicket victory in the fourth and last one-day match against High Performance (HP) team at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.
By virtue of the victory, Bangladesh A took the series 4-0. They won the first match by six wickets, second one by 30 runs and third game by four runs.
Being sent to bat first, HP was bowled out for 192 in 48.1 overs, which Bangladesh A comfortably chased with 193-5 in just 33 overs. Mosaddek Hossain played the key role in the victory, hammering 64 off 48 that included five fours and four sixes. Imrul Kayes was the other notable scorer with 49.
Imrul and Mosaddek shared 51-run for the fifth wicket stand to take the side on the verge of the victory after A team tasted a collapse, being reduced to 81-4. Opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 22 while Irfan Shukkur added 21. For HP, Tanzim Shakib scalped 2-43.     -BSS


