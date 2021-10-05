E-commerce firm chief held as Tk 268cr embezzled

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three persons, including the chief executive officer (CEO) of SPC World Express Ltd, on charge of cheating and embezzling huge amount of money of the customers.

The CID team arrested SPC World Express CEO Al Amin Prodhan along with a director of Nirapad Shop from the city on Sunday night. Additional Superintendent of Police Md Amzad Hossen of CID's Media Cell confirmed the matter. There are allegations that SPC World Express Ltd embezzled over Tk 2,68 crore from more than 22 lakh people within just 10 months. Later, the CID began investigation into the matter and primarily found evidence. "We're carrying out investigation. So far, we can say about the company that it is a cheating company. It is operating MLM business in the name of e-commerce," the CID official said. "Once involved in Destiny-2000, Al Amin Prodhan, son of Abdul Majid Prodhan of South Matlab in Chandpur, opened the online platform on January 1 last year.