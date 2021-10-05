Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

E-commerce firm chief held as Tk 268cr embezzled

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three persons, including the chief executive officer (CEO) of SPC World Express Ltd, on charge of cheating and embezzling huge amount of money of the customers.
The CID team arrested SPC World Express CEO Al Amin Prodhan along with a director of Nirapad Shop from the city on Sunday night. Additional Superintendent of Police Md Amzad Hossen of CID's Media Cell confirmed the matter. There are allegations that SPC World Express Ltd embezzled over Tk 2,68 crore from more than 22 lakh people within just 10 months. Later, the CID began investigation into the matter and primarily found evidence. "We're carrying out investigation. So far, we can say about the company that it is a cheating company. It is operating MLM business in the name of e-commerce," the CID official said. "Once involved in Destiny-2000, Al Amin Prodhan, son of Abdul Majid Prodhan of South Matlab in Chandpur, opened the online platform on January 1 last year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
E-commerce firm chief held as Tk 268cr embezzled
Two US scientists win Nobel for Medicine
3 more die, 192 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
Actress Pori Moni charge sheeted in drug case
HC questions ACC decision to omit AL man from inquiry
Govt firm on clean feed TV channels: Minister
Tensions run high after 9 farmers killed in India
ADB, BD sign accord for first tranche of $1.78b loan


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft