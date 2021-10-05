Video
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:40 PM
Home Back Page

3 more die, 192 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

Three more patients died of dengue disease and 192 people hospitalized in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 162 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 30 to hospitals outside the capital.
According to the statistics, a total of 18,936 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 4. Among them, a total of 17,943 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 922. Of them, 743 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 179 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 71 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and three in October so far.
Among 18,936 infected, 739 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first four days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 66 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.


