

Actress Pori Moni charge sheeted in drug case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday filed charge-sheet against actress Pori Moni and two others in a case lodged under Narcotics Control Act.The two other accused are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury. Investigation Officer and CID Inspector Mostafa Kamal filed the charge- sheet with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court on Monday. A court on September 28 asked police to return 16 items including the car, Iphone and laptop to Pori Moni, which were earlier seized from the actress. The IO on September 26 filed a report, proposing to return the goods saying it won't hamper the probe. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on August 31 granted bail to Pori Moni in the case and she was finally released from the jail the next day. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni on August 4 from her Banani flat and seized huge amounts of foreign liquors and different drugs from there.