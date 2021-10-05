HC questions ACC decision to omit AL man from inquiry

The High Court (HC) on Monday questioned the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that omitted a ruling Awami League (AL) man from its inquiry in Tangail on charge of embezzling Test Relief (TR) and Kajer Binimoye Khadya (Kabikha) fund.

The HC wanted to know from the authorities concerned why the ACC's notification ending an inquiry against M Shibly Sadiq, General Secretary of in Tangail's Delduar upazila unit of AL, should not be declared illegal.

ACC's Chairman, two Commissioners, Director (observation and evaluation), Deputy Director (inquiry and investigation), and Deputy Director of Tangail district integrated office have been asked to respond to the rule within three weeks.

The virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule after hearing a writ petition jointly filed by lawyer M Ashraful Islam and a resident of Delduar, challenging the legality of the ACC's notification that omitted Shibly Sadiq from the inquiry.

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub argued for the writ petitioner while Barrister Sazzad Hossain represented the ACC. In the writ petition, lawyer M Ashraful Islam said that several reports have been published in the newspaper saying that Delduar upazila AL General Secretary Shibly Sadiq embezzled Tk 27 lakh of a TR and Kabikha project.

Following the reports, the ACC started an investigation over the allegation and after completing the investigation the ACC on January 25 in 2018, omitted Shibli Sadiq's name from the allegation that no evidence of corruption and irregularities was found against him.

The ACC has registered the complaint and said, "The allegation against Shibli Sadiq has been dropped as there is no evidence in the investigation."









