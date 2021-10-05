Video
Home Back Page

Dhaka-Sylhet Highway

ADB, BD sign accord for first tranche of $1.78b loan

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh on Monday signed an agreement for US$400 million in loan for constructing the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to improve mobility, road safety, and regional trade in the proposed north-east economic corridor in Bangladesh.
The assistance is the first tranche of a $1.78 billion multitranche financing facility approved by ADB on 27 August 2021 for the SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Investment Project.
Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Mr. Manmohan Parkash, Country Director, ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively at a simple ceremony at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday.
"The Dhaka-Sylhet Road will open up opportunities for the entire north-east region of Bangladesh and act as a strategic corridor for subregional, regional and international trade", said Country Director Manmohan Parkash.  "The region is well endowed, and the corridor, which is a part of the Asian Highway network, will connect upcoming economic zones in the Sylhet region, catalyze foreign direct investment, reduce transportation and trading costs, increase competitiveness, create employment, and stimulate economic development." "It will connect ports and industrial hubs like Chattogram and Matarbari, and integrate the region with the rest of the economy."







