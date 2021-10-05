Banking Event

Padma Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru flanked by Tangail Municipality Mayor Sirajul Haque Alamgir, Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, Head of Human Resources M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Cluster Head Selima Begum, Tangail Branch Manager Syed Nazmul Bari along with senior officials of other departments of the bank, local dignitaries and journalists, formally inaugurating the relocated Tangail branch at S.R. Plaza, Masjid Road, Tangail Municipality on Monday.