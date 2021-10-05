Video
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:39 PM
Business

Banking Event

SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 326thmeeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently at Corporate Head Office of the Bank by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance, says a press release.
A few number of Director of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid.
The Board approved a number of investment proposal and reviewed various issue related to policy of the Bank.
Among others the Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Abdul Halim,  Mohiuddin Ahmed,  Akkas Uddin Mollah,  KhandakerSakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Mohammed Golam Quddus,  Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Jabun Nahar and  Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors  Ekramul Haque,  K. A. M. Majedur Rahman  and  Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO  M. Shahidul Islamand the Company Secretary of the Bank were also present in the meeting.


