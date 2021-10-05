

IBTRA holds 5 day training programme

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a five days long training programme on 'Enhancing Capacities of Potential Leaders'. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the closing ceremony of the training recently as chief guest, says a press release.J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the programme as special guest. S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, IBTRA presided over the programme.Mohammad Rokan Uddin, Executive Vice President and Md. Maznuzzaman, Senior Vice President of the bank were present in the program.