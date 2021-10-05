

BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch

The inauguration programme was presided by Omar Farooque, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury was present and inaugurates the programme as a Chief Guest.

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Zafar Alam was also present as a special guest in the Programme. Among others Senior Executives of the Head Office, Incharge of mentioned Sub Branches and many prominent people of the area and respected customers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury expressed his hope that the newly opened Sub Branch will be able to win the hearts of the customers by providing good service.

Finally, the great mercy of the great Allah Ta'ala is sought for the activities and progress of the bank.





