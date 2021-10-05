Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Emirates airline offers special return fares from Bangladesh to popular destinations in America so leisure and business travellers in Bangladesh can book their much awaited trips for less.
These special fares are applicable for Economy, Business and First Class travel, for booking from October 4, until October 17, next and for travel from October 7, until March 31, next year.
Emirates is also offering flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight, says a press release.
All-inclusive Economy Class return fares from Bangladesh start at BDT 83,615 to Washington DC, BDT 71,382 to New York, BDT 80,408 to Los Angeles, BDT 79,251 to Dallas, BDT. 79,251 to Miami and BDT 103,643 to Toronto. Business Class return fares start at BDT 275,988 to Washington DC, BDT 236,742 to New York, BDT 283,837 to Los Angeles, BDT 319,285  to Dallas, BDT 232,775 to Miami and BDT 303,671 to Toronto.
Flights can be booked through Emirates local offices in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet or travel agents or visiting www.emirates.com/bd
Dubai is now open for international business and leisure visitors and hosting the mega event Expo 2020 (From October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. Following approval from UAE Government travelers from Bangladesh can visit Dubai with Rapid PCR test, performed at airport in Dhaka.
Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates has announced attractive offers for all its passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai. By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates' customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Emirates is also offering Expo 2020 visitors a free PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Emirates customers visit and travelling through Dubai anytime during Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline..
Emirates presently operates three flights a day from Dhaka with a wide body Boeing 777 and from Dubai it offers convenient connections to over 120 destinations including 12 in America.  Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class service to and from Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting
IBTRA holds 5 day training programme
BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch
Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to be a smart city: BEZA chief
BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers
DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft