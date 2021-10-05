Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots

Emirates airline offers special return fares from Bangladesh to popular destinations in America so leisure and business travellers in Bangladesh can book their much awaited trips for less.

These special fares are applicable for Economy, Business and First Class travel, for booking from October 4, until October 17, next and for travel from October 7, until March 31, next year.

Emirates is also offering flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight, says a press release.

All-inclusive Economy Class return fares from Bangladesh start at BDT 83,615 to Washington DC, BDT 71,382 to New York, BDT 80,408 to Los Angeles, BDT 79,251 to Dallas, BDT. 79,251 to Miami and BDT 103,643 to Toronto. Business Class return fares start at BDT 275,988 to Washington DC, BDT 236,742 to New York, BDT 283,837 to Los Angeles, BDT 319,285 to Dallas, BDT 232,775 to Miami and BDT 303,671 to Toronto.

Flights can be booked through Emirates local offices in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet or travel agents or visiting www.emirates.com/bd

Dubai is now open for international business and leisure visitors and hosting the mega event Expo 2020 (From October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. Following approval from UAE Government travelers from Bangladesh can visit Dubai with Rapid PCR test, performed at airport in Dhaka.

Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates has announced attractive offers for all its passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai. By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates' customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Emirates is also offering Expo 2020 visitors a free PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Emirates customers visit and travelling through Dubai anytime during Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline..

Emirates presently operates three flights a day from Dhaka with a wide body Boeing 777 and from Dubai it offers convenient connections to over 120 destinations including 12 in America. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class service to and from Dhaka.











