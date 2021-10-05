BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday allowed exporters to dispatch export documents directly to importers or to their agents abroad through any secured medium.

The BB issued a circular on the day in this regard, addressing all authorised dealer (AD) banks.

The existing regulations on foreign exchange require documents covering exports from Bangladesh to be mandatorily passed by the banking channel to destinations within 14 days from the date of shipment.

Under the revised regulations, the exporters can send export documents aboard. The export documents will exclude the original transport document, the circular added.

The circular imposed a few conditions on direct dispatching of export documents by the exporters.

The AD banks would retain the original transport documents and endorse the documents on receipt of payment against the relative exports, the circular said.

The exporters said that direct dispatching of export document through the buyer's electronic platform was a customary practice for which traditional banking channel was not required.

The new circular will bring the prevalent practice under the purview of the regulations, they noted.

An official of the central bank said that the BB had continuously been updating the regulations to facilitate transactions.

The new rules will support the exporters to send export documents by themselves as per the buyer's requirements, he said.

The BB official also said that the original transport documents would be endorsed by the banks on receipt of payments.















