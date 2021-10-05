Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday allowed exporters to dispatch export documents directly to importers or to their agents abroad through any secured medium.
The BB issued a circular on the day in this regard, addressing all authorised dealer (AD) banks.
The existing regulations on foreign exchange require documents covering exports from Bangladesh to be mandatorily passed by the banking channel to destinations within 14 days from the date of shipment.
Under the revised regulations, the exporters can send export documents aboard. The export documents will exclude the original transport document, the circular added.
The circular imposed a few conditions on direct dispatching of export documents by the exporters.
The AD banks would retain the original transport documents and endorse the documents on receipt of payment against the relative exports, the circular said.
The exporters said that direct dispatching of export document through the buyer's electronic platform was a customary practice for which traditional banking channel was not required.
The new circular will bring the prevalent practice under the purview of the regulations, they noted.
An official of the central bank said that the BB had continuously been updating the regulations to facilitate transactions.
The new rules will support the exporters to send export documents by themselves as per the buyer's requirements, he said.
The BB official also said that the original transport documents would be endorsed by the banks on receipt of payments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting
IBTRA holds 5 day training programme
BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch
Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to be a smart city: BEZA chief
BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers
DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft