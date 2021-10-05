DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman on Monday underscored the need for signing free trade agreement (FTA) with Algeria to boost bilateral trade between the two friendly nations.

"Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Algeria reached US$ 98.28 million in FY2019-20 of which, Bangladesh's export was US$ 5.90 million and import was US$ 92.38 million. Bangladesh mainly exports RMG products to Algeria. On the other hand, Bangladesh mainly imports mineral products from Algeria," he said.

The DCCI president said this while meeting with Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi at DCCI in the city, said a press release.

During the meeting, Rizwan Rahman requested Algeria to hire more skilled manpower and professionals from Bangladesh.

He invited Algerian investors to register to Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit to be jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and DCCI or B2B matchmaking.

Rabah Larbi said that regular contact between the Chambers of Algeria and Bangladesh would pave the way of enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

He said "Bangladesh can import fertilizer, cement and fruits from Algeria. Moreover, Algerian investors are keen to work in the energy sector in Bangladesh."

He also said that Algeria is a developing country and there are huge opportunities of exploring for business.

Appreciating DCCI's effort to organize a business summit this month, he said that he would request Algerian investors and traders to join the summit.











