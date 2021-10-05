Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB tightens classification, provisioning rules for NBFIs

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday tightened provisioning-related rules for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), making provisioning for and classification against any fraud and forgery of funds a must.
The central bank issued a circular in this regard on the day where the BB mentioned that all unadjusted prepaid entries, unadjusted prepaid legal expenses, protested bills and other expenses or losses are shown as 'other assets', although these are not real asset.
In case of unadjusted prepaid entries, the BB said that any prepaid expenses for salary and allowances, travelling, entertainment, advertisement and business development remaining unadjusted for twelve months or beyond will be classified as 'bad and loss' and 100 per cent provision must be maintained.
In case of protested bill, originating from fraud-forgery, robbery, fund embezzlement and other causes, the NBFIs were asked to classify such issues as 'doubtful' in qualitative judgment and 50 per cent provision must be maintained if there was any possibility of recovery.
If there is no possibility of recovery of the protested bill, it will be treated as 'bad and loss' and the NBFIs will have to keep 100 per cent provision.
For unadjusted prepaid legal expenses, if there is uncertainty in any unsettled legal actions, unadjusted expenses related to these legal actions will be classified as 'doubtful' and 50 per cent provision must be maintained.
For settled legal actions, if there remain any unadjusted expenses, these will be classified as 'bad and loss' and 100 per cent provision must be maintained.
Based on the regulations, the BB asked the NBFIs were asked to conduct their classification and provisioning of 'Other Assets' on quarterly basis and submit the same within 30 days after the end of each quarter to the BB's.
The NBFIs were asked to comply with the policies from the September-end quarter of 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting
IBTRA holds 5 day training programme
BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch
Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to be a smart city: BEZA chief
BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers
DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft