BB tightens classification, provisioning rules for NBFIs

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday tightened provisioning-related rules for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), making provisioning for and classification against any fraud and forgery of funds a must.

The central bank issued a circular in this regard on the day where the BB mentioned that all unadjusted prepaid entries, unadjusted prepaid legal expenses, protested bills and other expenses or losses are shown as 'other assets', although these are not real asset.

In case of unadjusted prepaid entries, the BB said that any prepaid expenses for salary and allowances, travelling, entertainment, advertisement and business development remaining unadjusted for twelve months or beyond will be classified as 'bad and loss' and 100 per cent provision must be maintained.

In case of protested bill, originating from fraud-forgery, robbery, fund embezzlement and other causes, the NBFIs were asked to classify such issues as 'doubtful' in qualitative judgment and 50 per cent provision must be maintained if there was any possibility of recovery.

If there is no possibility of recovery of the protested bill, it will be treated as 'bad and loss' and the NBFIs will have to keep 100 per cent provision.

For unadjusted prepaid legal expenses, if there is uncertainty in any unsettled legal actions, unadjusted expenses related to these legal actions will be classified as 'doubtful' and 50 per cent provision must be maintained.

For settled legal actions, if there remain any unadjusted expenses, these will be classified as 'bad and loss' and 100 per cent provision must be maintained.

Based on the regulations, the BB asked the NBFIs were asked to conduct their classification and provisioning of 'Other Assets' on quarterly basis and submit the same within 30 days after the end of each quarter to the BB's.

