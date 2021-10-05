Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash’s internship bNext launched

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

bKash has launched its new and flagship internship programme "bNext" for undergraduates.
Through this programme, they will get the opportunity to make an impact by contributing to meaningful and impactful projects.
Upon successful completion of the internship, the interns will have a higher chance to land a job at bKash.
The programme is designed to scout out the most talented candidates and develop their talent further through a comprehensive learning journey.
Interested candidates were supposed to apply for this internship programme by Sunday last.
The candidates will go through a rigorous selection process comprising of a primary aptitude test, FGD, case cracking and interview.
The interns will go through a comprehensive development programme - starting from a comprehensive induction programme to customised learning modules, mentorship, and monthly catch-up by HRBP and project managers.
bKash offers internship opportunities in three semesters - spring, fall, and summer. Both local and foreign students can apply for the internship programme.
Besides the internship programme, which is mostly project-based, bKash also arranges knowledge sharing sessions for students on relevant topics in different universities to help them develop and focus on their careers.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting
IBTRA holds 5 day training programme
BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch
Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to be a smart city: BEZA chief
BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers
DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft