bKash’s internship bNext launched

bKash has launched its new and flagship internship programme "bNext" for undergraduates.

Through this programme, they will get the opportunity to make an impact by contributing to meaningful and impactful projects.

Upon successful completion of the internship, the interns will have a higher chance to land a job at bKash.

The programme is designed to scout out the most talented candidates and develop their talent further through a comprehensive learning journey.

Interested candidates were supposed to apply for this internship programme by Sunday last.

The candidates will go through a rigorous selection process comprising of a primary aptitude test, FGD, case cracking and interview.

The interns will go through a comprehensive development programme - starting from a comprehensive induction programme to customised learning modules, mentorship, and monthly catch-up by HRBP and project managers.

bKash offers internship opportunities in three semesters - spring, fall, and summer. Both local and foreign students can apply for the internship programme.

Besides the internship programme, which is mostly project-based, bKash also arranges knowledge sharing sessions for students on relevant topics in different universities to help them develop and focus on their careers.










