Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton TV expands its brand business to Croatia

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

The Bangladeshi multinational electronics brand Walton has further expanded its brand business in Europe by commencing export of its own brand television to Croatia, a nation at the crossroads of central and southeast Europe on the Adriatic Sea.
In this context, Walton inked a partnership with a Croatian renowned electronics brand named Smartphone I Tablet Servis D.O.O.  Recently, Walton International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Smartphone I Tablet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mario Kralj signed the agreement virtually on behalf of their respective sides at a signing ceremony programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital.
Among others, Walton's Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, IBU's vice-president Engineer Tauseef Al Mahmud, Operative Director Razaul Islam and Smartphone I Tablet Company's Product Manager Marin Maltaric. Walton's Croatia Country Concern Aminul Islam moderated the program.
Mentionable, Europe is the largest exports market for Walton televisions as the company have TV exports to this market worth over three million US dollars. Walton has already expanded its TV exports market to 12 European countries. Walton has started television exports to Croatia under its own brand name along with the TV exports to other European nations as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). The Croatian company has joined Walton as a business partner in this process.
Aminul Islam said that Croatia is a potential market geographically for Walton with a huge consumer electronics market in that country worth of US$221m projected in 2021 with the projected market volume of US$292m by 2025. Under its NOA brand, the Smartphone I Tablet company with their 20 years of experience in the competitive market is set to work as the distributor of Walton. The company has 33 percent market shares in TV and mobile segment in Croatia market.
According to the partnership agreement, they will market various products including, Walton brand TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, mobile phones and microwave ovens in Croatia.
Edward Kim firmly believed that Walton will soon lead the electronics market in different regions of Europe, including Croatia as there is a huge opportunity to expand Walton's export market in central Europe and the Adriatic Sea regions.
Mario Kralj said Europe has always been a competitive market with many challenges. We are working to expand market more and more in other European regions. Walton is producing TVs following European standards, maintaining high quality in its own factory. Walton TV's quality and our long-standing business experience will greatly work in these competitive and developed markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting
IBTRA holds 5 day training programme
BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch
Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to be a smart city: BEZA chief
BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers
DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft