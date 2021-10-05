

Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFI Foundation Chairman

The decision was taken at the 18th meeting of the Management Board of the Foundation held at IFIL Head Office on Sunday. The meeting also elected Mostanser Billa as Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Islamic Finance and Investment Foundation. He is a Sponsor Director of the current Board of Directors of IFIL and former Chairman.

Among others, immediate past Chairman of the Management Board of Foundation S. M. Bakhtiar Alam, Member Md. Shamsuzzaman and Member Secretary and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting.



























KBM Moin Uddin Chisty has been elected as the Chairman of the Management Board of Islamic Finance and Investment Foundation. He is a Sponsor of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) and former Chairman of the Board of Directors.The decision was taken at the 18th meeting of the Management Board of the Foundation held at IFIL Head Office on Sunday. The meeting also elected Mostanser Billa as Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Islamic Finance and Investment Foundation. He is a Sponsor Director of the current Board of Directors of IFIL and former Chairman.Among others, immediate past Chairman of the Management Board of Foundation S. M. Bakhtiar Alam, Member Md. Shamsuzzaman and Member Secretary and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting.