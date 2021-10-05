

Abul Khair Steel holds conference in Sylhet

Md Masud Alam, Deputy General Manager, was present as chief guest, said a press release.

"Abul Khair Steel always strives to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country with production and supply of quality construction materials," said Md Masud Alam.

Officers and engineers of sales, brand marketing and production of Abul Khair Steel were present at the conference.









