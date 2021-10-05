

Chinese firm to buy Seven Rings’ cement for Sylhet int’l airport project

Seven Rings Cement's Chief Marketing Officer Gautam Chatterjee signed the agreement on behalf of the company while Head of Business Development and Technical Support Abu Haiath Md. Thouhidur Rahman and other officials were present at the programme.

Seven Rings is also supplying cement for under construction mega project Terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, country's biggest airport in Dhaka, says a press release.

According to project sources, after the Osmani Airport is modernized, the people of Sylhet will get all the benefits of an international standard airport. Through this project a state-of-the-art terminal building, a cargo building, a modern ATC tower, a taxiway, a modern fire station will be set up at Osmani Airport.

The project also includes new boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, flight information display systems, separate substations for uninterrupted power supply, modern fire fighting systems, central air conditioning systems, world-class EDS systems, elevator, escalators, modern CC camera surveillance system, state-of-the-art fuel hydrant systems for Z-1 fuel supply, water treatment plants and drainage systems, voice control communications systems and voice recording radar systems. When the project will be implemented, the passenger capacity will be increased from 6 lakh to 20 lakh; which will change the image of the airport.

Seven Rings mother company Shun Shing Group has been in business operations in Bangladesh for more than three decades. The leading cement Group established three state of the art cement factories in Dhaka, Khulna and Chattagram to manufacture the superior quality cement under the brand name Seven Rings Cement and has been distributing all over remote Bangladesh and exporting cement to Indian market by over thousands of trade partners, through company's own fleet of transportation.

Shun Shing Group has the biggest cement bag plant in Bangladesh which has a capacity to produce about 150 million bags per year. Shun Shing Group also builds lighter vessels in its own Shipyard and these fleet of vessels are transporting cement raw materials and finished cement through waterway in extreme remote markets in Bangladesh.

Shun Shing Group Hong Kong has been dealing with cement raw materials trading, bulk commodity trading and shipping businesses in international markets. It has business operations in more than 15 countries across continents including cement manufacturing company in UAE.







