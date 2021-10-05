

Nagad inks deal with the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust

Under the agreement now Hindu Religious Welfare Trust stipend and other allowance beneficiaries can receive their money via Nagad.

Recently the agreement was signed between the two parties. Nagad Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam and Ministry of Religious Affairs Deputy Secretary Dr. Dilip Kumar Gosh signed the agreement of behalf of the respective parties.

The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Deputy Director Proshanto Kumar Biswas, Nagad's Head of External Affairs Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Deputy General Manager of External Affairs Asma Alamgir was present in the occasion among others.

From now on, because of the deal, the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust don't have to distribute the allowance manually. With lesser cost and instantly the beneficiaries will get the allowance through Nagad.

"Nagad, from the beginning working different government agencies and authorities. As a government service we are happy to partner with Hindu Religious Welfare Trust," said Nagad Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam.

Ministry of Religious Affairs Deputy Secretary Dr. Dilip Kumar Gosh said, "Hindu Religious Welfare Trust every year disburse around BDT 5cr to BDT 8cr for monastery, temple, priest, education stipend and social welfare allowance. This disbursement is a time consuming process. In partnership with Nagad we can minimize that time. Moreover, because of the reduced cost for Nagad, we can save money and add more beneficiaries."













