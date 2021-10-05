Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad inks deal with the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Desk

Nagad inks deal with the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust

Nagad inks deal with the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust

Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad has signed up an agreement with the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, under Ministry of Religious Affairs, for allowance disbursement.
Under the agreement now Hindu Religious Welfare Trust stipend and other allowance beneficiaries can receive their money via Nagad.
Recently the agreement was signed between the two parties. Nagad Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam and Ministry of Religious Affairs Deputy Secretary Dr. Dilip Kumar Gosh signed the agreement of behalf of the respective parties.
The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Deputy Director Proshanto Kumar Biswas, Nagad's Head of External Affairs Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Deputy General Manager of External Affairs Asma Alamgir was present in the occasion among others.
From now on, because of the deal, the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust don't have to distribute the allowance manually. With lesser cost and instantly the beneficiaries will get the allowance through Nagad.
"Nagad, from the beginning working different government agencies and authorities. As a government service we are happy to partner with Hindu Religious Welfare Trust," said Nagad Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam.
Ministry of Religious Affairs Deputy Secretary Dr. Dilip Kumar Gosh said, "Hindu Religious Welfare Trust every year disburse around BDT 5cr to BDT 8cr for monastery, temple, priest, education stipend and social welfare allowance. This disbursement is a time consuming process. In partnership with Nagad we can minimize that time. Moreover, because of the reduced cost for Nagad, we can save money and add more beneficiaries."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 326th board meeting
IBTRA holds 5 day training programme
BCBL opens Tulatoli sub branch
Emirates offers special return fares BD to American spots
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to be a smart city: BEZA chief
BB allows exporters to send documents directly to importers
DCCI for FTA with Algeria to boost bilateral trade


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft