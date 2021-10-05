Gold slips as dollar stems decline but clings above $1,750

Oct 4: Gold eased off a more-than one-week high on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed and the dollar recouped some losses but bullion held above key technical support of $1,750 buoyed by concern in wider markets about inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,751.24 per ounce by 0943 GMT, reversing gains from an initial climb to its highest since Sept. 23 at $1,765.54 during the Asian session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,751.80.

While gold is slipping off the highs reached on Friday as the dollar finds some support, bullion could benefit as investors remain worried about the fallout from China's Evergrande crisis and rising energy prices, considering the risks to global economic growth, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Bullion is considered a hedge against rising inflation and financial instability but also contends with the U.S. dollar as a safe store of value. Reuters











