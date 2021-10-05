Most Asia markets up but HK hit as Evergrande trade suspended

HONG KONG, Oct 4: Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday on concerns about troubled property giant China Evergrande, though most other markets in Asia rose after a strong lead from Wall Street.

The crisis at Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks on fears that its failure could spill over into the wider Chinese economy and possibly further.

The firm said in a statement that the trading halt was called "pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction". The news came as reports said Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 percent stake in its property services arm.

However, traders remain concerned Evergrande will miss payments on bond obligations, putting it in default.

"There still remains very little visibility from the Chinese Government over Evergrande's fate, although a slow and steady dismantling of the company appears to be the favoured course right now," said OANDA's Jeffrey Halley.

Hong Kong stocks, already under pressure owing to concerns about China's crackdown on a range of industries including tech firms and casinos, sank more than two percent. AFP















