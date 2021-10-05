BGMEA urges Danish envoy to promote BD RMG industry



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan greets Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms Winnie Estrup at BGMEA PR office at Gulshan on Sunday.

He also urged the envoy to request Danish brands and retailers to be more rational in pricing as nobody can justify lower price to produce socially fair goods.

The BGMEA President made this call while Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen paid a courtesy call on him at BGMEA PR office at Gulshan on Sunday said a press release.

They had discussions about issues related to the readymade garment (RMG) industry in Bangladesh, including its progress in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and wellbeing of workers.

They also talked about scope of further collaboration and cooperation from Denmark especially in enhancing productivity and facilitating more use of energy-efficient technologies in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan sought the support of the Government of Denmark in securing continuation of duty-benefit for Bangladesh in the European Union for 12 years after the graduation from LDC in 2026 to ensure smoother transition.

Denmark is a member country of the European Union which provides duty-free market access to Bangladesh as a LDC under its EBA program.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Sector Counsellor Soren Asbjorn Albertsen and Ali Mushtaq Butt, Commercial Counsellor at the Danish Embassy were also present. �BSS









