Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:37 PM
Home Business

BGMEA urges Danish envoy to promote BD RMG industry

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan greets Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms Winnie Estrup at BGMEA PR office at Gulshan on Sunday.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters  Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has requested Danish Ambassador  to Bangladesh Ms Winnie Estrup to share the positive development and stories about the RMG  industry with both brands and consumers what she witnessed during her stay in  Dhaka.
He also urged the envoy to request Danish brands and retailers to be more rational in pricing as nobody can justify lower price to produce socially fair goods.
The BGMEA President made this call while Ambassador of Denmark to  Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen paid a courtesy call on him at BGMEA PR  office at Gulshan on Sunday said a press release.
They had discussions about issues related to the readymade garment (RMG)  industry in Bangladesh, including its progress in the areas of workplace  safety, environmental sustainability and wellbeing of workers.
They also talked about scope of further collaboration and cooperation from  Denmark especially in enhancing productivity and facilitating more use of  energy-efficient technologies in the garment industry of Bangladesh.
Faruque Hassan sought the support of the Government of Denmark in securing  continuation of duty-benefit for Bangladesh in the European Union for 12  years after the graduation from LDC in 2026 to ensure smoother transition.
Denmark is a member country of the European Union which provides duty-free  market access to Bangladesh as a LDC under its EBA program.
BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Sector  Counsellor Soren Asbjorn Albertsen and Ali Mushtaq Butt, Commercial  Counsellor at the Danish Embassy were also present.    �BSS


