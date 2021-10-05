DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatile trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while the indicators on the other bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday amid volatile trading.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined halting a five-day winning streak, despite a price rise of blue-chip stocks amid increased purchase by institutional investors. DSEX, dipped by 28.49 points or 0.38 per cent to, after gaining 119 points in the past five trading days. However, the blue-chip index, DS30, rose by 23.55 points or 0.85 per cent to 2,765, at the close of the trading.

Share prices of 79 per cent traded issues ended lower as out of 376 issues traded, 297 closed lower, only 48 higher and 31 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Turnover, rose to Tk 27.55 billion on the DSE, up 13 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 24.39 billion. A total number of 339,715 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 578.94 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of the prime bourse stood at Tk 5,820 billion on Monday, down from Tk 5,829 billion in the previous session. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 37 points to settle at 21,473 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 19 points to close at 12,897.

Of the issues traded, 238 declined, 66 advanced and 18 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 25.77 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 1.15 billion.





