Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act

The government has decided to formulate Asset Management Company Act 2021 covering formation of asset management, valuation of assets, purchasing, sales and pricing.

In this regard the Finance Ministry has already formed a three-member committee on the issue. This information has been known from the sources of the Ministry of Finance.

It is learnt that once the act is formulated it will help asset management to develop, devise particular policies in asset valuation, purchase and sale pricing and a business model will be formulated.

The Asian Development Bank will provide technical assistance. The convener of the three-member committee will be Shukkur Ali, Joint Secretary (Commercial Bank) of the Financial Institutions Department.

The other two members are Syed Himwanuddin Ahmed, Deputy General Manager and Mohammad Ashfaqur Rahman, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank.


















