Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:36 PM
Export earnings rise by 11.37pc to $11.02b in Q1 FY22

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh posted record export earnings of $4.16 billion in a single month in September riding on the robust rebound of garment export with the easing of pandemic across the world.
With the September earning the exports rose by 11.37 per cent to $11.02 billion in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 against $10.43 billion in the same period in the last fiscal year.
As per latest statistics revealed by Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau on Monday the exports also exceeded first quarter target by 5.56 per cent and the September target in particular also exceeded by 38 per cent.
Of the total export earnings in July-September in the running fiscal the RMG export alone earned $9.07 billion which is 11.48 per cent higher over the corresponding period of the last fiscal of $8.43 billion.
Some $5.16 billion came from knitwear shipment, which posted a 15.69 per cent year-on-year growth. Woven export also registered a strong positive growth after nearly one and a half years with the reopening of the economies especially in the western world. Woven garment fetched $3.89 billion in the three months to September this year, a 6.35 per cent year-on-year rise, according to EPB data.
Among other sectors agricultural products export posts 26.9 per cent growth, primary commodities 11.37 per cent and manufacturing commodities 10.86 per cent.
Earnings from agricultural products that included vegetables, fruits, and dry food witnessed a growth of about 27 per cent. The sector earnings stood at $344.52 million during the July-September period of FY'22.
Earnings from pharmaceutical exports stood at $56.05 million, marking a 32.91 per cent growth.
Bangladesh fetched $271.34 million from leather and leather goods exports during the same period, registering a 20.52 per cent growth.
Export earnings of frozen and live fish increased by 15.96 per cent to $152.6 million in the first three months of FY '22.
According to the data, plastic products witnessed 17.5 per cent growth to $30.75 million.


