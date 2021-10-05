ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD



Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Manmohan Parkash flanked by others launch a new ADB Country partnership strategy (CPS) for Bangladesh at the Pan Pacific hotel in Dhaka on Monday.

The CPS for 2021-2025 aims to boost competitiveness, employment, and private sector development; promote green growth and climate resilience; and strengthen human capital and social protection.

Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, ADB Alternate Governor and Secretary for Economic Relations Division Fatima Yasmin, Alternate Executive Director representing Bangladesh at ADB Azizul Alam, and ADB Country Director designate Edimon Ginting, among others, attended the event.

"The new CPS reinforces the strong partnership between Bangladesh and ADB. It puts forward a collaborative, futuristic, and transformational framework for development of Bangladesh," said Country Director Manmohan Parkash.

"It reflects ADB's commitment to accelerate the ongoing growth and development of Bangladesh through timely, efficient, and high-quality assistance combining knowledge, finance, and partnerships". "We are looking at expanding our private sector operations in the country,"

Mr. Parkash added. "Our aim is to help Bangladesh realize its aspirations of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2031, and a developed country by 2041 by promoting modern technologies, stimulating inclusive and sustainable growth, and investing in its people and their welfare, especially women, for shared prosperity", Mr. Parkash added.

The CPS for 2021-2025 will support rapid socioeconomic recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. ADB will further expand its private sector operations in Bangladesh and continue to leverage a high level of cofinancing with other development partners. The CPS also envisages enhancing ADB operations to support climate change adaptation and mitigation, and disaster risk management to address the country's high vulnerability to climate events and other natural disasters, in line with the Paris Agreement.

A holistic approach to integrate climate change will be applied to all operations, while expanding programs to directly address climate change impacts through integrated management of water, river, and coastal areas. During the CPS implementation period, ADB will increase its lending operations to $10 billion-$12 billion.

The new CPS will continue the efforts to reduce poverty in addition to implementing specific programs to reduce inequality, strengthen social protection, promote more equitable rural and regional development, and mobilizing investments in low-cost housing and basic services. Special attention will be provided to improve health and education. In the next 5 years, Bangladesh aims to reduce poverty from 20.5% to 15.6% and extreme poverty from 10.5% to 7.4% of its population.

The new ADB strategy was prepared in close coordination with the government to support the implementation of its Eighth Five-Year Plan, which aims to address the need for higher resource mobilization, diversification of manufacturing and exports, and sustainable urbanization.













