Qcoom owner arrested for embezzling Tk 250cr money: DB

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:54 PM  Count : 167
Observer Online Report

Qcoom, an e-commerce platform, has embezzled the money of around Tk 250 crore of the customers, said Detective Branch (DB) of police's additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter.

"A team of the DB from Motijheel division arrested Qcoom owner Ripon Miah on Sunday following a case filed by a victim customer with Paltan Police Station, " the DB official disclosed this at a press conference held at DMP's media centre in Dhaka’s Mintu road on Monday.

The case was filed under the Digital Security Act.

In primary interrogation, Ripon said they did not deliver customers' products around Tk 250 crore, Hafiz Akhter said.

Qcoom's name was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies those reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

The Qcoom made discount on the price of motorcycles as it is a most demanded product in Bangladesh, Hafiz Akhter said.

TF 

