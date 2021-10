Vaccination starts at DU Medical Center

Dhaka University (DU) has launched a vaccination campaign at its medical centre.

The DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated a temporary vaccination centre at Martyred Intellectual Dr Muhammad Murtaza Medical Centre at about 9:30am on Monday.



He said the vaccination centre was set up aiming to vaccinate its teachers, students and staff.



