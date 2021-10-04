Video
Monday, 4 October, 2021
38kg hemp recovered from pickup-van in Narayanganj

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 11:43 AM  Count : 161
Upazila Representative

Police recovered 38 kilograms of hemp from a pickup van at Siddhirganj upazila in Narayanganj district early Monday.

Kanchpur Highway Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman said a patrol team of police signaled a pickup van on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at about 12:30am. As the vehicle did not stopped, police chased it.

At one stage, the pickup van driver fled away leaving the vehicle on the road in Shimrail area. After searching the vehicle, the law enforcers recovered the hemp inside the driver's seat, said OC Moniruzzaman.

A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Siddhirganj Police Station in this connection, he added.

AS/MUS

