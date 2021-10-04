Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

SPC CEO among 3 held in city

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 11:39 AM  Count : 148
Observer Online Report

SPC CEO among 3 held in city

SPC CEO among 3 held in city



A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested  three persons, including Chiewf Execuitve Officer (CEO) of SPC World Expresses on charge of cheating and embezzling the money of the customers.
The CID team arrested SPC CEO Al Amin along with a director of Nirapad  Shop from  city on Sunday night.

Members of law enforcing agencies picked up them as they were operating MLM business in the name of e-commerce.

Md Amzad Hossen, Additional Superintendent of Police to Medica Cell of CID , confirmed the news.

The  SPC authorities did not refund the cash of the customers, the CID offcial said.

Earlier, Al Amin was also arrested with his five cohorts for embazzling of Tk 268 crore from 22 lakh customers in 2020, he said.
 
The CID will disclose the details about the SPC  and the detention in a media brief  in later, he added.
 


JA

Related Topics

SPC  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
BNP trying to make next general election controversial: Hasina
Court to deliver verdict against Babar on Oct 12
Ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route resume after 48 days
All varsities to reopen this month: Cabinet Secretary


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft