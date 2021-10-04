

SPC CEO among 3 held in city



A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three persons, including Chiewf Execuitve Officer (CEO) of SPC World Expresses on charge of cheating and embezzling the money of the customers.

The CID team arrested SPC CEO Al Amin along with a director of Nirapad Shop from city on Sunday night.



Members of law enforcing agencies picked up them as they were operating MLM business in the name of e-commerce.



Md Amzad Hossen, Additional Superintendent of Police to Medica Cell of CID , confirmed the news.



The SPC authorities did not refund the cash of the customers, the CID offcial said.



Earlier, Al Amin was also arrested with his five cohorts for embazzling of Tk 268 crore from 22 lakh customers in 2020, he said.



The CID will disclose the details about the SPC and the detention in a media brief in later, he added.







JA

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three persons, including Chiewf Execuitve Officer (CEO) of SPC World Expresses on charge of cheating and embezzling the money of the customers.The CID team arrested SPC CEO Al Amin along with a director of Nirapad Shop from city on Sunday night.Members of law enforcing agencies picked up them as they were operating MLM business in the name of e-commerce.Md Amzad Hossen, Additional Superintendent of Police to Medica Cell of CID , confirmed the news.The SPC authorities did not refund the cash of the customers, the CID offcial said.Earlier, Al Amin was also arrested with his five cohorts for embazzling of Tk 268 crore from 22 lakh customers in 2020, he said.The CID will disclose the details about the SPC and the detention in a media brief in later, he added.JA