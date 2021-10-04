2 get life term in Noakhali woman assault case





Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on Monday sentenced two people to life term imprisonment in a case filed for assaulting a woman after stripping her naked in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.





The convicts are Md Delwar Hossain, chief of Delwar Bahini; and Abu Kalam.





The tribunal judge Zainal Abedin pronounced the verdict of the sensational case in presence of the convicts. They were produced in court amid strong security measures.





The court also fined Tk 50,000 each. In default, they will have to suffer three months more in prison.





Adv Jashim Uddin Badal stood for the petitioner.





The court framed charges against the accused on February 17.







According to the case statement, the victim had been living in her father's house at Khalpar area under Eklashpur union in Begumganj upazila for a long time because of a feud with her husband.







On September 2, last year, the victim’s husband came to visit his father-in-law’s house in the upazila. A gang of miscreants entered into the victim’s house at 9:00pm and tied her husband before torturing the woman.



Later, they undressed the housewife and tortured her brutally blaming her of engaging in unethical activities. The culprits also made a video of this torture and posted it on social media.







