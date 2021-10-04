Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Prophet Mohammad cartoonist dies in car crash

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 11:12 AM  Count : 188
Observer Online Desk

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks was living under police protection. Photo: AFP

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks was living under police protection. Photo: AFP


Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his 2007 depiction of the Prophet Mohammad prompted death threats, was killed on Sunday in a road accident.

The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck, Swedish police confirmed to AFP.

"This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor's office," a police spokesperson told AFP, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.

The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the truck driver was hospitalised, according to police.

In a statement, the police said the cause of the accident was unclear.

"The person we were protecting, and two colleagues died in this inconceivable and terribly sad tragedy," said regional police head Carina Persson.

Vilks had been under police protection since his 2007 cartoon of Mohammed with a dog's body prompted outrage among those who consider depictions of the Muslim prophet deeply offensive or blasphemous.

Al-Qaeda offered a $100,000 reward for Vilks' murder.

The depiction also sparked diplomatic friction, with Sweden's then prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting ambassadors from several Muslim countries to ease tensions.

In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead.

AFP/MUS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jordanian King Abdullah's property abroad not a secret - palace
Nobel prize in medicine awarded to Julius, Patapoutian
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
New Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
Panodra Papers: Pakistan PM pledges investigation
Prophet Mohammad cartoonist dies in car crash
Indonesian museum made from plastic bottles, bags highlights marine crisis
Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft