Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Indonesian museum made from plastic bottles, bags highlights marine crisis

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 11:09 AM  Count : 163
Observer Online Desk

People walk through "Terowongan 4444" or 4444 tunnel, built from plastic bottles collected from several rivers around the city in three years, at the plastic museum constructed by Indonesia's environmental activist group ECOTON in Gresik regency near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. Picture taken September 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters

People walk through "Terowongan 4444" or 4444 tunnel, built from plastic bottles collected from several rivers around the city in three years, at the plastic museum constructed by Indonesia's environmental activist group ECOTON in Gresik regency near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. Picture taken September 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters



Environmentalists in Indonesia keen to send a message about the world's worsening ocean plastics crisis have created a museum made entirely from plastics, to convince people to rethink their habits and say no to single-use bags and bottles.

The outdoor exhibition in the town of Gresik in east Java took three months to assemble and is made up of more than 10,000 plastic waste items, from bottles and bags to sachets and straws, all collected from polluted rivers and beaches.

The centrepiece is a statue called "Dewi Sri", a goddess of prosperity widely worshipped by the Javanese. Her long skirt is made from single-use sachets of household items.

"We want to send information to the people to stop the use of single-use plastic," said the museum's founder Prigi Arisandi.

"These plastics are very difficult to recycle... Starting today, we should stop consuming single-use plastic because it will pollute our ocean, which is also our source of food."

The plastics problem is particularly acute in Indonesia, an archipelago nation that ranks second only behind China for its volume of plastics that end up in the seas.

Together with the Philippines and Vietnam, the four countries are responsible for more than half of ocean plastics and Indonesian efforts to regulate use of plastic packaging has had mixed results.

The exhibition has received more than 400 visitors since it opened early last month.

Ahmad Zainuri, a student, said it had opened his eyes to the scale of the problem.

"I will switch to a tote bag and when I buy a drink, I will use a tumbler," he said.

The museum has become a popular location for selfies shared widely on social media, where visitors pose against a background of thousands of suspended water bottles.

"I will have to buy reusable things such as drinking bottles instead of buying plastic bottles," said student Ayu Chandra Wulan. "By looking at how much waste there is here, I feel sad."

Reuters/MUS

Related Topics

Indonesia  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jordanian King Abdullah's property abroad not a secret - palace
Nobel prize in medicine awarded to Julius, Patapoutian
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
New Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
Panodra Papers: Pakistan PM pledges investigation
Prophet Mohammad cartoonist dies in car crash
Indonesian museum made from plastic bottles, bags highlights marine crisis
Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft