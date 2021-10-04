Qcoom CEO Ripon arrested







Ripon Miah, Chief Executive Officer of e-commerce site Qcoom, has been arrested by detectives on charge of fraudulence with the customers.







Detective Branch (DB) of police's additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter confirmed the matter on Monday morning.







It is learnt that the e-commerce site Qcoom also luring people by their attractive advertisements like Evali, e-orange site. It has embezzled large amount of money by their fraudulence.







On October 2, members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Saiful Islam, director of ringID, a social media platform, from Gulshan in the capital on charge of misappropriating huge money.



TF