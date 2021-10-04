Video
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:14 PM
Home International

Priyanka Gandhi detained from UP's Hargaon

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 9:43 AM  Count : 214
Observer Online Desk

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained while travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP to meet the kin of victims of Sunday's clashes.

Congress youth wing national president Srinivas BV however claimed in a tweet that she was "arrested."

Gandhi reached Lucknow airport last evening, and was stopped by the police several times on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, reports Times of India.

Priyanka, accompanied by party leader Deepender Singh Hooda among others, had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Saitapur early on Monday morning, where she was stopped.

After a minor scuffle with women constable, Priyanka demanded to see her arrest warrant. The police personnel took her into custody and she was taken to the PAC office in the district.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I am not committing a crime by stepping out of the house. I just want to meet the affected families and share their grief. What wrong am I committing? And if I have done something wrong, then you (UP Police) should have an order, a warrant. You (UP Police) are stopping me, my car, but for what reason?"

She lashed out at the administration for stopping her, and said that meeting the victims was no crime.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the violence-hit district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144- which prohibits assembly of four or more people- has also been imposed, according to officials.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh police said.

TF


