PM to kick off installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel on Oct 19

Bangladesh is all set to kick off the installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) on October 10, the long-cherished dream project, conceived in 1961 to become the third South Asian country after India and Pakistan to have access to nuclear energy in South Asia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the installation work of RPV from her official residence Gonobhaban, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman will join the programme from Rooppur along with the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Federation Atomic Agency Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev and President of ASE Group of Companies Alexander Loshkin, the contractor of RNPP.

"We assured Bangladesh would restrict use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. The incumbent ruling party had made RNPP its poll promise and now at last the project is seeing the

light of the day," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) organized at Vienna, Austria in May 2017 after signing the contract with Russia.

Uranium-235 will be fueling the RNPP reactors and the cost per unit of power would be cheaper than the other conventional sources like coal. Simply put one gram of U-235 is capable of generating the same electric power that can be generated by burning 3 tonnes of coal or 2.6 tonnes of diesel.

There is also a political commitment from the highest level in both Bangladesh and Russia to implement the RNPP project successfully.

During Sheikh Hasina's visit to Russia in 2010, President Putin made a commitment to provide all kinds of support for the Rooppur project.