Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

PM to kick off installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel on Oct 19

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Shahnaj Begum

Bangladesh is all set to kick off the installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) on October 10, the long-cherished dream project, conceived in 1961 to become the third South Asian country after India and Pakistan to have access to nuclear energy in South Asia.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the installation work of RPV from her official residence Gonobhaban, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman will join the programme from Rooppur along with the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Federation Atomic Agency Rosatom,   Alexey Likhachev and President of ASE Group of Companies Alexander Loshkin, the contractor of RNPP.
"We assured Bangladesh would restrict use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. The incumbent ruling party had made RNPP its poll promise and now at last the project is seeing the
light of the day," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) organized at Vienna, Austria in May 2017 after signing the contract with Russia.
Uranium-235 will be fueling the RNPP reactors and the cost per unit of power would be cheaper than the other conventional sources like coal. Simply put one gram of U-235 is capable of generating the same electric power that can be generated by burning 3 tonnes of coal or 2.6 tonnes of diesel.
There is also a political commitment from the highest level in both Bangladesh and Russia to implement the RNPP project successfully.
During Sheikh Hasina's visit to Russia in 2010, President Putin made a commitment to provide all kinds of support for the Rooppur project.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to kick off installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel on Oct 19
JS body on Home Affairs initiates to stop child marriage
Law and order stable in Rohingya camps: Kamal
194 people with dengue fever hospitilised in 24hrs
Model Piyasha taken on 2-day remand for questioning
Pesky traffic jam chokes capital
Mamata secures CM’s post with easy win in by-poll
US ‘sooner or later’ must recognise Taliban: Imran


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft