JS body on Home Affairs initiates to stop child marriage

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The parliamentary committee on Home Affairs has made a special proposal to stop child marriage.
This proposal was made at a meeting on Sunday by former Chief Whip ASM Firoz.
According to meeting sources, ASM Feroz proposed to launch     village-based awareness programme to stop child marriages.
He also proposed to set up at least one Victim Support Centre in each district in addition to giving responsibility to a female police officer to stop violence against women.
In this regard, ASM Firoz said that the SPCPD members including him have made several proposals including NID verification to prove the age of the couple.
The parliamentary committee took into cognizance of their statements. He told us that he will discuss the matter later and give a decision.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku chaired the event where committee members and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Nur Mohammad and Begum Rumana Ali also attended.
ASM Firoz, Mahabub Ara Gini, Meher Afroz, Md. Abdus Shahid, AFM Ruhul Haque, Md. Habibe Millat, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Shamima Akhtar Khanam, Shamim Haider Patwari and Aroma Dutt took part in the programme as special guests.


